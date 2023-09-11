Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases 81,669 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 560.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,230 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,669 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of InMode worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $17,811,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,441,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,839,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD opened at $37.91 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.11.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

