Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $776,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 241,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 664,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $225.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.69. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

