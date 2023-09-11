Chiron Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Chiron Investment Management LLC cut its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,506 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment comprises 2.0% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of AGNC Investment worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $56,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after buying an additional 5,317,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after buying an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,353.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after buying an additional 2,686,048 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -553.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

