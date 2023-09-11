Chiron Investment Management LLC Has $20.89 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8,109.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 3.8% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,428.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,451.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,255.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,247.19.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

