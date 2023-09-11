Chiron Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 131.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 995.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,476 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,803.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,647,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $493,719. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $29.07 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

