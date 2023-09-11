Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,205 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $463.77 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.86 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.