Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 102,621 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,800,000. Boeing accounts for 3.9% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.84. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

