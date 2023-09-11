Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,572 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

EXP opened at $180.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.78.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,230. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.