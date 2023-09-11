Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSKFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,365 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $219.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.46 and a 200-day moving average of $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

