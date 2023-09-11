Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,365 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $219.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.46 and a 200-day moving average of $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

