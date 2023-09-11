Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys 2,585 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,061 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,325,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $34.04 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

