Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,063 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $96.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.84 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

