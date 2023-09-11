Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 763,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 5.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $39.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

