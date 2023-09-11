Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,222,000 after acquiring an additional 268,052 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after acquiring an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of FLT stock opened at $271.84 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $275.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.22 and a 200-day moving average of $234.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLT
FLEETCOR Technologies Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FLEETCOR Technologies
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Undervalued Dow Stocks to Buy After the August Selloff
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio in the Digital Age
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Here’s How To Play The PC Comeback, The Buffett Way
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.