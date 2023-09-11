Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,222,000 after acquiring an additional 268,052 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after acquiring an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLT stock opened at $271.84 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $275.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.22 and a 200-day moving average of $234.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

