Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,539,000 after acquiring an additional 244,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $135.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

