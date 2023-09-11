Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,078,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Canaan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 32,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 193.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at $59,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 214.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 602,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

CAN opened at $1.89 on Monday. Canaan Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $318.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

