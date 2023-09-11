Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,200.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,144.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,945.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,970.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,897.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

