Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $297.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

