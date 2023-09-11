Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 673 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $551.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $548.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

