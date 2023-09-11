Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 123,683 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

TIP opened at $105.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $111.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

