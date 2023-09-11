Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 50,459 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $61.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

