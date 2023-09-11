Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 104 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LOW opened at $231.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

