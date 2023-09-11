Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,001 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

