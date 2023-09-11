Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,963 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,230,000 after buying an additional 487,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,707,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,622,000 after acquiring an additional 436,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 383,069 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,732,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,306,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOR stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.