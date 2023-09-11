Cetera Investment Advisers Has $22.62 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,964 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.28% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $22,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

