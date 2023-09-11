Cetera Investment Advisers Has $19.42 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $19,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,984,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,513,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,181,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,830,000 after buying an additional 269,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after buying an additional 235,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,094,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 210,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 94,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GSUS opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $976.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

