Cetera Investment Advisers Has $17.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

