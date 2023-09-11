Cetera Investment Advisers Has $16.01 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $282.28 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

