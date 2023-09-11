Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,050 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

