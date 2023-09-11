Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1,945.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,218 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $19,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 258.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $153.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $159.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

