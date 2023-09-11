Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,864 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after purchasing an additional 584,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $102.89 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

