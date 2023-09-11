Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $16,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $271,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
IEUR stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.
About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
