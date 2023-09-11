Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 77,084 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,084 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

