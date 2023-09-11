Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 34,233 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 564,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,138,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPTL opened at $27.67 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.