Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,039 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amgen were worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Trading Up 2.0 %
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 16 Top Robotics Companies to Get to Know in 2023
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Dividend Kings With the Highest Yield: 6 High Yields in 5 Minutes
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.