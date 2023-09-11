CenterBook Partners LP Sells 18,206 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 189,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 195,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,512,688 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FI stock opened at $121.60 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

