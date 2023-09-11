CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.84 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.48 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

