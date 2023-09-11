CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $586.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $556.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $587.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,038,161 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,177,335 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

