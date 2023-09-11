CenterBook Partners LP Buys 28,172 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 246.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,444,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 372,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

