Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 58.4% annually over the last three years.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CEN opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,628 shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $479,412.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 770,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,279.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,882 shares of company stock worth $1,446,079.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $252,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $1,170,000.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

