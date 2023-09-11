Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Up 5.2 %

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Shares of CFPUF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

