Canadian Western Bank (CWB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 28th

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.87 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$29.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWB shares. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

