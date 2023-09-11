Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $76.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.