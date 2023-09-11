Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$63.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.06.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

TSE:CM opened at C$53.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.82. The company has a market cap of C$49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$53.01 and a 52-week high of C$65.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

