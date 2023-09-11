Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Under review Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.36) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.34) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.73).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synthomer

Synthomer Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Synthomer

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 47.04 ($0.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. The firm has a market cap of £219.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.78, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.65. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 197.10 ($2.49).

In related news, insider Michael Willome bought 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($50,467.29). 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synthomer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.