Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.51) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s previous close.

IOF opened at GBX 29.28 ($0.37) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.17 million, a P/E ratio of 975.83 and a beta of 0.77. Iofina has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.48).

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

