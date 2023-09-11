Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.51) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Iofina Price Performance
IOF opened at GBX 29.28 ($0.37) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.17 million, a P/E ratio of 975.83 and a beta of 0.77. Iofina has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.48).
About Iofina
