Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $55.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Braze from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Braze stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at $19,743,281.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

