C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut C3.ai from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI opened at $28.04 on Friday. C3.ai has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $152,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,354,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,668. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

