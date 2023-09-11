BTIG Research Raises Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $54.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Braze from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRZE

Braze Trading Up 3.1 %

BRZE stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $4,324,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079 over the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.