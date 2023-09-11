BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$115.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in BRP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,543,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $76,632,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 895,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

