Brown Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Paychex by 88.2% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 302,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,682,000 after buying an additional 141,849 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 65.1% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

PAYX stock opened at $120.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

